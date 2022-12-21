Spring 2023: Enroll in LARC 4001 – Virtual Landscapes

Virtual Landscapes explores the production pipeline for creating real-time experiential landscapes. With industry-standard software used to develop video games, we will cover: generating custom models and textures (including modular assets), UVW mapping, terrain manipulation and painting, and more in addition to parameters considered when designing a landscape for the real world. Students enrolling will need to be proficient in layer management and masking in Photoshop. Basics of 3D modeling and Unity will be covered.

Contact Cade Cook at cadecook@ttu.edu or via message in Microsoft Teams with questions. Posted:

12/21/2022



Originator:

Cade Cook



Email:

cadecook@ttu.edu



Department:

Landscape Architecture





