TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TOMORROW: Coffee & Cocoa with RRO Crew & RRC Counselors
Come hangout with Orientation Services and learn about our two teams we are hiring for this summer--RRO Crew and RRC Counselors! We'll be in the SUB from 10 am-1 pm by the Food Court area.

Red Raider Orientation and Red Raider Camp help welcome new incoming students to Texas Tech! From teaching history and traditions to sharing your Red Raider pride, we want you to be a part of making a difference on campus and the lives of our new Red Raiders. 

Applications are open now and close on February 19th. More information and application can be found on our website

Questions? Email orientation@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/17/2023

Originator:
Orientation Services

Email:
orientation@ttu.edu

Department:
Red Raider Orientation

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/18/2023

Location:
SUB Food Court

Categories