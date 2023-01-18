Come hangout with Orientation Services and learn about our two teams we are hiring for this summer--RRO Crew and RRC Counselors! We'll be in the SUB from 10 am-1 pm by the Food Court area. We'll be in the SUB from 10 am-1 pm by the Food Court area.

Red Raider Orientation and Red Raider Camp help welcome new incoming students to Texas Tech! From teaching history and traditions to sharing your Red Raider pride, we want you to be a part of making a difference on campus and the lives of our new Red Raiders.

Applications are open now and close on February 19th. More information and application can be found on our More information and application can be found on our website

Orientation Services



orientation@ttu.edu



Red Raider Orientation



Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

SUB Food Court



