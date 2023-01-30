Are you using Top Hat in your courses or are you interested in adding Top Hat as a way to engage with your students? It’s a great way to take attendance securely, poll students and ask questions with real time responses, and much more! Students can access Top Hat on their mobile devices, it's fully accessible, and students have free access to this tool. The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (in collaboration with the Information Technology Division) will host Top Hat representatives on campus for open consultations. Please stop by the TLPDC anytime between 3-5 if you would like one-on-one assistance with Top Hat implementation in your courses.

Posted:

1/26/2023



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 1/30/2023



Location:

TLPDC Room 150



Categories

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

