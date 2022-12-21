We are seeking a skilled student assistant for the Rawls School of Accounting to help develop focused creative content to enhance exposure of area events, and also to assist with various office-related functions. If you have a creative eye, basic knowledge of Canva, Photoshop, Illustrator, and are good with a camera - this is a fun way to develop your skills and also gain hands-on experience working at the Rawls.

This part-time position offers 10-15 hours weekly and pays $10.00/hour. Please copy and paste the following Forms link into your browser to apply today!

https://forms.office.com/r/UMsQZHbANM