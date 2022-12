Due to campus closure, Payroll & Tax Services will be closed to traffic Thursday, December 22nd. On Friday, December 23rd, paychecks will only be available for pickup between 11 AM - 3 PM in Doak Hall, Room 135. Posted:

12/23/2022



Originator:

Roman Valencia



Email:

roman.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

Payroll and Tax Services





Categories

Departmental