OWNED: A Tale of Two Americas

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Thursday, February 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIod-mtrjwjHtT0SqamS4Vs9NhxEFlsqLob

Zoom

OWNED is a fever dream vision into the dark history behind the U.S. housing economy. Tracking its overtly racist beginnings and its unbridled commoditization, the film exposes a foundational story that few Americans understand as their own.





This film has been selected in commemoration of Black History Month.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/259100919



