The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.
OWNED: A Tale of Two Americas
- Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 noon CT
- Location: Zoom
- Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIod-mtrjwjHtT0SqamS4Vs9NhxEFlsqLob
OWNED is a fever dream vision into the dark history behind the U.S. housing economy. Tracking its overtly racist beginnings and its unbridled commoditization, the film exposes a foundational story that few Americans understand as their own.
This film has been selected in commemoration of Black History Month.
For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/259100919
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.