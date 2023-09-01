The Department of Landscape Architecture program is housed in the Davis College at Texas Tech University where we can collaborate and work alongside of allied professionals that interact with natural systems every day. We work to promote ecosystems through innovative learning, research, and service activities. The program engages design and planning issues critical to a sustainable, resilient, adaptable earth.

If you enjoy the outdoors, art, science, and design, we would enjoy meeting you and understanding how we can help you achieve your goals to make a difference. Visit our website at larc.ttu.edu for curriculum plans and departmental information. Advising and departmental questions can be directed to Kathryn.nelson@ttu.edu.

Need a Language, Philosophy, and Culture, Multicultural, or Create Arts core credits? Check out LARC 2302 History of Landscape Architecture and LARC 1302 Introduction to Landscape Architecture today!





LARC 2302- History of Landscape Architecture

History of landscape architecture. Design as expression of culture and society’s relationship to nature. Geographical, historical, and cultural context of major movements in landscape architecture. Fulfills core Language, Philosophy, and Culture and multicultural requirements.

LARC 1302- Introduction to Landscape Architecture

An introduction to the multidisciplinary field of landscape architecture exploring its historical evolution, highlighting its interaction with arts and science, and examining its contemporary leaders. Fulfills core Create Arts requirement.