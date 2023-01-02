If you are interested in working with children, managing projects, or getting great experience, drop by the SUB Ballroom on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 11 am – 2 pm to visit with representatives from diverse summer camps offering a variety of paid positions for Summer 2023. The Summer Camp Job Fair is open to all classifications and majors and there is no registration required!

Students have a great deal to gain from summer camp employment. A summer camp work experience offers: • A team-oriented mindset • The opportunity to work with children of different ages and personalities • Leadership development

Camp employers are looking for a wide range of skill sets from general to specific, so come visit with camp representatives to find your best fit!

DATE: Wednesday, February 1, 2023 TIME: 11:00am - 2:00pm LOCATION: SUB Ballroom

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Annie Jenkins, or call us at (806) 742-2210.

Annie Jenkins



Annie.Jenkins@ttu.edu



University Career Center



Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/1/2023



SUB Ballroom



