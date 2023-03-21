TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Teacher Job Fair - One Week Away!
Representatives from top school districts will be in attendance at this year's Teacher Job Fair! Come and familiarize yourself with the job market and get acquainted with offerings from various school districts. Professional dress is required and be sure to bring plenty of resumes to distribute. 

DATE: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
TIME: 10:00am - 1:00pm
LOCATION: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

To register for this event, please log in or create your account at Hire Red Raiders

If you have any questions, please email Ashley Penner or call us at (806) 742-2210.
3/14/2023
3/14/2023

Annie Jenkins
Annie Jenkins

Email:
Annie.Jenkins@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/21/2023

Location:
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

