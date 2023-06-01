TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
NEW PROGRAM: Frontline Leader Series

Introducing the Frontline Leader Series. Join us for these once a month, IN PERSON trainings. We will cover topics such as Emotional Intelligence, Succession Planning, Employee Absences and more!

 

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Frontline Leader Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.

 

 

January 19 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Trust Me. Creating a Culture of Trust

Doak 156

 

February 22 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Leadership. It’s More Than a Title

Doak 156

 

March 16 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Emotional Intelligence. Keeping Your Cool when the Heat is on

Doak 156

 

April 19 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Servant Leadership. Creating a culture where Employees Know They Matter.

Doak 156

 

May 24 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p..m.

I won’t Be in Today. Employee Absences, Sick Leave, FMLA, and Beyond

Doak 156

 

June 21 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Succession Planning. If not me, then who?

Doak 156
Posted:
1/6/2023

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


Categories