NEW PROGRAM: Frontline Leader Series

Introducing the Frontline Leader Series. Join us for these once a month, IN PERSON trainings. We will cover topics such as Emotional Intelligence, Succession Planning, Employee Absences and more!

 

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Frontline Leader Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.


May 24 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p..m.

I won’t Be in Today. Employee Absences, Sick Leave, FMLA, and Beyond

Doak 156

 

June 21 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Succession Planning. If not me, then who?

Doak 156


July 20 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Leading from Where You Are.

Doak 156
4/25/2023

Kailey Kilcrease

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Human Resources


