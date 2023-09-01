Join the TTU Community to celebrate and honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. ! There will be ways to show your support throughout the week of January 14th- 23rd by volunteering in the Lubbock community, attend a lunch to honor educators, trivia and experience much more!

Visit the Black Cultural Center website for details, how to sign-up to volunteer and ways you can participate throughout the week! As long as poverty, injustice & inequality persist, none of us can truly rest.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/Black_Cultural_Center/mlk_celebration.php

