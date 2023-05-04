Students interested in acquiring practicum experience, internships, or even full-time employment in a non-profit organization will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and obtain valuable information about various organizations at the Non-Profit Job Fair. Local Lubbock non-profit organizations will also be in attendance! Wednesday, April 5th from 11:00am-2:00pm at the SUB Courtyard.

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Dominique Massey or call us at (806) 742-2210.