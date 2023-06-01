Raider Red's Food Pantry is hiring a student assistant.





The role will consist of assisting at the Food Pantry during open hours, stocking, inventory, and managing day to day operations. Those with experience with social media management and development is also preferred! This person will also help with events and must be available on Monday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons between 12PM-5PM.





Please send an email to ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu with a brief reason as to why you want to work at Raider Red's Food Pantry and attach your resume.