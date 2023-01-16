Sibling Saturday is held in the spring semester and is designed to bring siblings of Texas Tech students ages 8-15 to visit the Texas Tech campus. The schedule includes an afternoon of activities chosen to get Texas Tech students involved with their little brothers or sisters and create great memories.





The date for Sibling Saturday 2023 is February 18, 2023. Space is limited. Registration closes Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00p.m. - while space is available.





Schedule highlights include: