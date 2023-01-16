Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce that Breakshuttle will provide bus trips to assist Texas Tech students in traveling home for Spring Break. Breakshuttle makes it easy for students at Texas Tech University to save time and money and avoid the hassle of getting home by providing direct, safe and affordable transportation to and from Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

Charter buses will transport students to/from Lubbock for Spring Break. Buses depart Lubbock on Saturday, March 11th and return to Lubbock on Sunday, March 19th. Seating is based on availability and is sold on a first come, first served basis. Prices vary by destination.





Bus trips are provided by Breakshuttle, a separate entity from Texas Tech University. Parent and Family Relations at Texas Tech University works with Breakshuttle to ensure these trips are possible.

For more information and the registration link, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/bustrips.php.

Questions about registration for the bus trip should be directed to Breakshuttle,http://www.breakshuttle.com/, information@breakshuttle.com, or (855) 620-1924.