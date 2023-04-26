The Market is excited to announce our I Love Pretzel event, happening on Monday, May 1st. Join us for a day filled with giant, soft pretzels, served hot and fresh out of the oven. Choose from a variety of delicious toppings, including mustard, and cheese. Don't miss this chance to indulge in some of the best soft pretzels around.

I love Pretzels at The Market at Stangel/Murdough

May 1st, 2023



11 am to 2:30 pm; 5:30 to 8 pm



Check location for menu, while supplies last!

