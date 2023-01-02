TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RISE Peer Educator Interest Meetings

Students interested in becoming RISE Peer Educators can attend this meeting at Drane 249 and learn more about the perks of being a Peer Educator and how they make a difference and help their peers and the Texas Tech Community.

1/23/2023

Presley Black

presblac@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/1/2023

Drane 249

