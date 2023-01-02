Students interested in becoming RISE Peer Educators can attend this meeting at Drane 249 and learn more about the perks of being a Peer Educator and how they make a difference and help their peers and the Texas Tech Community. Posted:

1/23/2023



Originator:

Presley Black



Email:

presblac@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/1/2023



Location:

Drane 249



