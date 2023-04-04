TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Coloring Your Career: Deliver Your Talents

Join us for Coloring With Career: Using creativity in career development to explore potential careers, understand your motivations and increase your self-awareness. 

The Deliver Your Talents workshop will guide you in setting goals and targeting your job search network.

*This workshop is interactive and requires materials to participate. Our office will be providing the materials needed so that you can craft and create. However, you are welcome to bring your own materials to the sessions.*

DATE: April 4, 2023

TIME: 2:00-3:00pm

LOCATION: University Career Center

Register here.
3/28/2023

Annie Jenkins

Annie.Jenkins@ttu.edu

University Career Center

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/4/2023

University Career Center (150 Wiggins Complex)

