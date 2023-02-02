Order a Valentine's Day Arrangement from Raider Floral!

Valentine’s Day orders will be available January 19th - Feb 3rd. Order a three rose arrangement in a bud vase for $19.50 plus tax, or a candy arrangement for $13.50 plus tax.





Payments must be made by February 7th and delivery will be February 14th .

Off campus deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee. Supplies are limited.





1. Maintenance is not included

2. No exchanges. All sales are final.

3. Free delivery on Lubbock campus only





Payments can be made by FOP, check, or money order payable to Texas Tech with an 8.25% for tax .

For questions, contact maria.rosales@ttu.edu



