The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





Inventing Tomorrow

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcocOGqrzIvGdDuL5y-HgLV6IlSt2bWJRKl

Inventing Tomorrow follows young scientists from Indonesia, Hawaii, India, and Mexico as they tackle some of the most complex environmental issues facing humanity today - right in their own backyards. Framed against the backdrop of the severe environmental threats we now face, the film immerses the audience in a global view of the planetary crisis, through the eyes of the generation that will be affected by it most.





This film has been selected in commemoration of Week of the Young Child.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/304848158



