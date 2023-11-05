The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





A Place to Breathe

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIucO6hqzkrGNYAi4sDZ0HPoGqGjXtGL5Hh

A Place to Breathe explores the universality of trauma and resilience through the eyes of immigrant and refugee health care providers and patients. This documentary intertwines the personal journeys of those who are transcending their own obstacles by healing others. Combining cinema verite and animation, the film highlights the creative strategies by which immigrant communities in the U.S. survive and thrive.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/398138484



