The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.
A Place to Breathe
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 noon CT
- Location: Zoom
- Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIucO6hqzkrGNYAi4sDZ0HPoGqGjXtGL5Hh
A Place to Breathe explores the universality of trauma and resilience through the eyes of immigrant and refugee health care providers and patients. This documentary intertwines the personal journeys of those who are transcending their own obstacles by healing others. Combining cinema verite and animation, the film highlights the creative strategies by which immigrant communities in the U.S. survive and thrive.
For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/398138484
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.