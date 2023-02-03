TTU HomeTechAnnounce

8th Annual Ambassador’s Forum: Public Event March 2, 2023

8th Annual Ambassador’s Forum

“The Global Citizen and Diplomacy”

 Public Event: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79409

This year’s panel of four distinguished, high-ranking former U.S. diplomats will lead the discussion and address your questions about the concept of a “global citizen” and its effect on major transnational issues. The Ambassadors will examine this topic from three different perspectives: Nationalism vs. Globalism, Climate Change, and Media and the State.

For more information about the event go to:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2023/8th-Annual-Ambassadors-Forum.php. 

Presented by the International Affairs of Texas Tech University

and the American Academy of Diplomacy

 
Posted:
1/24/2023

Originator:
Jan Stogner

Email:
jan.stogner@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 3/2/2023

Location:
TTU International Cultural Center

