The Texas Tech Accelerator Program fosters a unique, diverse environment that supports entrepreneurs launching innovative startups through a year-long program. To apply to the Texas Tech Accelerator Program, your team must compete in the Texas Tech Accelerator Competition, for innovative business startups, or the Social Innovation Challenge, nonprofit ventures.

Ready to take your startup to the next level?

Visit the application website. You'll be asked to create a profile, answer application questions, and upload your supporting documents (listed above) to the application. Don't miss the deadline! Submit your application by February 22nd, 2023.

For more details, contact Taysha Williams, Managing Director, at taysha.williams@ttu.edu.