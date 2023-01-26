We talk about those who were also oppressed under Nazi rule and put in concentration camps: the LGBTQIA community. Here we have a brief presentation at the beginning to introduce the topic, then spend the rest of session discussing the intersection between being LGBTQIA and how we are continually forgotten or left behind in world events.

The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement Edu-Socials are designed to combine education with socials, bringing a fun twist to learning and allowing us to learn from each others' experiences.

Sign up for the Zoom Edu-Social here! https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAvd-itrDwtE90z6gCqIzqpnv3vNa66Ildt

Posted:

1/16/2023



Originator:

Kaity Swecker



Email:

rianne.swecker@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 1/26/2023



Location:

Zoom



