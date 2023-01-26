We talk about those who were also oppressed under Nazi rule and put in concentration camps: the LGBTQIA community. Here we have a brief presentation at the beginning to introduce the topic, then spend the rest of session discussing the intersection between being LGBTQIA and how we are continually forgotten or left behind in world events.
The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement Edu-Socials are designed to combine education with socials, bringing a fun twist to learning and allowing us to learn from each others' experiences.