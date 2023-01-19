TTU HomeTechAnnounce

IGNITE Ally Training 1: Understanding the LGBTQIA Community
The first in a series of four allyship presentations, Understanding the LGBTQIA Community lays the foundation for allyship by covering the basics, including the LGBTQIA acronym, biological sex, gender identity and expression, pronouns, terminology, language, and FAQ! 

Upon completion of all four allyship trainings, allies will receive our IGNITE! Ally card and a magnet, along with other swag, to show their commitment and dedication to being an ally.

For more information about the next three trainings and other educational events, please visit our website.
Posted:
1/19/2023

Originator:
Kaity Swecker

Email:
rianne.swecker@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 1/19/2023

Location:
MCOMM 168

