The first in a series of four allyship presentations, Understanding the LGBTQIA Community lays the foundation for allyship by covering the basics, including the LGBTQIA acronym, biological sex, gender identity and expression, pronouns, terminology, language, and FAQ!





Upon completion of all four allyship trainings, allies will receive our IGNITE! Ally card and a magnet, along with other swag, to show their commitment and dedication to being an ally.



