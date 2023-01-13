

Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc. would love to meet you and share more information about the amazing organization that is LATINA BASED BUT NOT EXCLUSIVE!! Our organization is multicultural and community service based!

We have our FIRST INFORMATIONAL EVENT on Tuesday, January 16th @4:30pm at the Library, study room 204.



If you interested and seeking more information, follow our instagram page @ttugammas.



Feel Free to do a quick survey if you are interested in joining :https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DS3RNN8



If you have any questions please contact Marianna Zamora at marianza@ttu.edu



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. If you interested and seeking more information, follow our instagram page @ttugammas.Feel Free to do a quick survey if you are interested in joining :https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DS3RNN8If you have any questions please contact Marianna Zamora at marianza@ttu.eduThis announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

1/13/2023



Originator:

Marianna Zamora



Email:

marianza@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

