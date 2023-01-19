Are you interested in Yoga and want to expand your knowledge to become a nationally recognized 250-hr Yoga Teacher? The Fitness and Wellness department within Texas Tech University Recreation is partnered with Online Yoga School to offer prep courses through the Raider Fitness Institute to students, staff, and alumni of Texas Tech University. You will not only receive a national certification, but several hours of hands-on experience and additional training focused on subjects like ayurvedic health, chair yoga, and all of the basic information to lead a Yoga class with confidence! If you are interested, please attend our interest meeting on January 19th from 7-8 pm at University Recreation Center in room 209. Feel free to e-mail shelby.bentley@ttu.edu for additional information. Posted:

1/17/2023



Kaitlyn Acker



Kaitlyn.Acker@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 1/19/2023



University Recreation Room 209



Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

