TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Call for Proposals! Engaged Scholarship Symposium

We are inviting proposals for presentations from college and university faculty, academic staff, administrators, and students that will inform or advance the theory and practice of engaged teaching, research/creative activity, or service in higher education based on research or evidence-based practice.

The symposium will take place on April 12, 2023 in the TTU Student Union Building

Proposals should address one or more of the following topic areas:

  • Connecting teaching, research/creative activity, or service with community needs or complex societal challenges.
  • Integrating community engagement into the curriculum for high impact learning. 
  • Building and sustaining effective partnerships with different types of communities.
  • Evaluating outcomes and long-term impacts of engagement on communities. 
  • Capitalizing on engagement to advance faculty scholarship (publications, presentations, etc.), academic rewards, funding opportunities, and more. 
  • Assessing student learning outcomes from engaged teaching, research, creative, or service activities.
  • Any other topic related to the theme.

Individuals or teams of faculty, staff, and students may submit a proposal. We also encourage participation from community partners. For further details, visit https://ttu.infoready4.com.  Deadline: The deadline for proposal submissions is February 17, 2023 (11:59 p.m.). To submit a proposal, click here.

Posted:
2/2/2023

Originator:
Lindsay Rigney

Email:
Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement


Categories