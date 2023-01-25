When: Jan 25th at 12:00 p.m.

Discussing consent with your student is one of the most important conversations you can have, even if it seems uncomfortable. Join our webinar, Consent Conversations, with representatives from the TTU Title IX Office, Parent & Family Relations, and the Office of Student Conduct for more information and tips on how to have this crucial conversation. Register for the webinar: https://texastech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__oSD0lm2TLqMccqGuPnLwQ

Supporting organizations: TTU Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct, TTU Parent & Family Relations, and the TTU Office of Student Conduct.

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 1/25/2023



