In collaboration with campus areas and departments, TTU has adopted a new campus award platform, InfoReady, and we invite you to learn about the new solution. The TTU Information Technology Division invites you to an InfoReady virtual educational event on Wednesday, January 25, 2pm – 4pm (CT). The strategic partnership between TTU and InfoReady provides the TTU community with various options for creating, automating, and streamlining award processes. The solution includes various functions associated with award management, such as designing custom forms, tracking activity and progress of an award, routing nominations and reviews, managing applications, and sharing results across the institution.

Professionals from InfoReady will update the TTU community on the following topics:

InfoReady Roadmap

TTU/InfoReady Partnership

Product Highlights & Features

Overview of Customization Options

Security & Accessibility

Engage with InfoReady: Questions & Answers

Event Details