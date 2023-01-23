Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc. would love to meet you and share more information about the amazing organization that is LATINA BASED BUT NOT EXCLUSIVE!! Our org. is multicultural and community service based so earning your hours for your degree requirements will be easy with us!



We have lots of events approaching so if you would like to attend and get to know us better please fill out the survey below ! Follow our instagram to get more information @ttugammas. If you have any questions feel free to contact Marianna Zamora at marianza@ttu.edu



Feel Free to do a quick survey if you are interested: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DS3RNN8



