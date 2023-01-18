Provided by the Student Counseling Center, "Restoring Balance" is a therapy group designed for individuals struggling with disordered eating (of any form) and/or body image concerns. While this group will include components of a typical process group (i.e., personal sharing, working to relate others, empathizing, etc.), it will be based largely on different experiential exercises. Group will occur every Wednesday 2pm-3:30pm at the SCC.

If you are interested and would like more information, please email Elise McCay, LMFT at emccay@ttu.edu Posted:

1/18/2023



Originator:

Elise McCay



Email:

emccay@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Counseling Center





Categories

Departmental

