Eating Disorder/Body Image Group Therapy
Provided by the Student Counseling Center, "Restoring Balance" is a therapy group designed for individuals struggling with disordered eating (of any form) and/or body image concerns. While this group will include components of a typical process group (i.e., personal sharing, working to relate others, empathizing, etc.), it will be based largely on different experiential exercises. Group will occur every Wednesday 2pm-3:30pm at the SCC.

If you are interested and would like more information, please email Elise McCay, LMFT at emccay@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/18/2023

Originator:
Elise McCay

Email:
emccay@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Counseling Center


