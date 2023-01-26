As a small business owner you know how to advertise on social media or you send your clients to a website, but do you have an actual marketing strategy? Is it based on market research?

If you answered no to either of those two questions, come see us on January 26th from 6-8PM to discuss market research and marketing topics such as:

What type of market research is freely available?

What is available from the SBDC?

How can it be useful for my business?

Know your target market!

The marketing mix

Your business image