Celebrating Employee Day with Lady Raider Basketball vs. Baylor
Texas Tech University is excited to offer full time and part time benefited employees access to tickets for the Lady Raider Basketball Game versus Baylor on January 28. Each employee may receive one (1) complimentary ticket and purchase up to three (3) additional tickets at $1.00 each for the game. Tickets are subject to availability while supplies last.

Claim your tickets online with your R number at Texastech.com/employeeday or over the phone by calling the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-8324 between the hours of 8:30am - 5:00pm, Monday through Friday 
Posted:
1/20/2023

Originator:
Brianna Lemaster

Email:
Bri.Lemaster@ttu.edu

Department:
Athletic Director

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/28/2023

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena


