Good Grief! is a weekly meeting where students can share about their experiences of grief and loss. Meetings are facilitated by Certified Grief Educator, Ann Marie Casiraghi, and RISE Peer Educator, Mary Carmen Dorantes. All students experiencing grief are welcome to attend. Meetings are held Monday evenings at the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities, Room 204, 4:45 - 5:45. For questions, contact ann.m.casiraghi@ttu.edu.