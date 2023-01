This event is being hosted at the Black Cultural Center at 6:30 PM by BGSA on February 2nd, 2023. For more information, email us at bgsa@groups.ttu.edu.





We share event information happening around campus and in Lubbock, we provide updates about BGSA happenings, you can ask questions and request info for interest areas (hair, makeup, food, entertainment, housing, life as a graduate student at TTU and etc.) Lets get in touch!





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.