Texas Tech AMWA First General Meeting!

This meeting is an introductory meeting where old and new members come together to meet the officers and what to expect this semester. We will also be hosting speakers from the TTUHSC's Dean's Ambassadors School of Nursing to talk about their experiences in the nursing school as well as the admissions process! This is a great organization open to ALL pre-health students and we strongly encourage everyone to come and join us. Food & drinks will be provided, and we will also have new AMWA stickers for members!

1/25/2023



Shasha Yousuf



Shasha.Yousuf@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 2/1/2023



Holden Hall Room 077



