Scholarships are available for Fall23 Juniors.





Attend a 30 day training event this summer and get paid for it, along with qualifying for a tuition and fee or room and board scholarship.





Must be a US citizen, 2.7 GPA, and medically qualified.





Have fun, learn leadership skills for the summer and get paid for it. For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at

806-834-5018 or email george.hampton@ttu.edu.