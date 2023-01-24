We are looking for Veterans to participate in a research study on mental health. To qualify for the study you must be 18 years old, a Veteran, and live in the state of Texas.





To see if you qualify, please call/text 806-680-2586

Please include your first name, mention "TechAnnounce", and include a good time to call you back if leaving a message.





Eligible participants will be scheduled via Zoom to complete a session lasting approximately 2hrs for which they will be paid a $20 Amazon gift card. During the study session participants will be asked to complete a series of self-report measures and an interview on their personal computer with a working microphone/webcam on Zoom.









For questions, please contact the research assistant for this study, Tina Greene at tina.greene@TTU.edu





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.