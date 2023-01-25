TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Consent Conversations Webinar for Parents and Future Parents

When:  Jan 25th at 12:00 p.m.  


Discussing consent with your student is one of the most important conversations you can have, even if it seems uncomfortable.  Join our webinar, Consent Conversations, with representatives from the TTU Title IX Office, Parent & Family Relations, and the Office of Student Conduct for more information and tips on how to have this crucial conversation.  

  

Register for the webinar: https://texastech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__oSD0lm2TLqMccqGuPnLwQ  


Supporting organizations: TTU Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct, TTU Parent & Family Relations, and the TTU Office of Student Conduct.


Cost: This webinar is free to students, staff, faculty, and parents in our greater TTU community.

 
Posted:
1/23/2023

Originator:
Alexander Faris

Email:
alfaris@ttu.edu

Department:
Sexual Misconduct

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2023

Location:
https://texastech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__oSD0lm2TLqMccqGuPnLwQ


Categories