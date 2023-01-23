Are you interested in fitness and want to expand your knowledge to become a nationally recognized fitness professional? The Fitness and Wellness department within Texas Tech University Recreation is offering NASM and AFAA prep courses through the Raider Fitness Institute to students, staff, and alumni of Texas Tech University. This institute offers two separate courses, both geared to help you kick start your career in the fitness industry. You will not only receive your national certification, but 30+ hours of hands-on experience, and additional trainings focused on subjects like social media marketing. The Fitness and Wellness department collaborated with NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) and AFAA (Athletics Fitness Association of America) for the Personal Training and Group Fitness certification courses. These course certifications are offered at a special discounted price in order to bring the best, and most affordable education possible. Do not wait, check out the RaiderFit Institute courses today! Please check out

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/urec/fitwell/raiderfitnessinstitute.php

for more information and registration, or e-mail

shelby.bentley@ttu.edu

for any questions or concerns.