Delta Alpha Omega is a multicultural fraternity established by a group of men who believed there was a need for a fraternity that promoted and represented a diverse community of the university. Texas Tech University Delta Alpha Omega was founded on August 12, 2012 by an enthusiastic group of Red Raiders! Our goal is to change the way fraternities are viewed. We seek to grow as individuals and as a fraternity. We shall expand our ideas and values to the community, universities and our families by becoming recognized for our hard work and dedication.

Rush to TTU DAO to be a part of one of the biggest and active MGC fraternity on campus! Be a Gryphon and make a legacy for yourself in college!





