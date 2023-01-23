eLearning and Academic Partnerships, a division of the Provost’s Office at TTU, is looking for a Senior Advisor to work with the Academic Partnerships team. The Senior Advisor will be primarily responsible for preparing crosswalks and pathways for articulation agreements with community colleges and institutions across the state of Texas. Our primary goal is to provide pathways for students at community colleges to finish their degree at Texas Tech and they need to know what courses to take and what will transfer into their degree plans. The Senior Advisor will work with college administrators to ensure these students can rely on the plans we provide. Knowledge of undergraduate course catalogs, how courses transfer, and state regulations will be vital. Previous advising experience is mandatory for this critical position.



The Senior Advisor will be a member of the team that also creates MOUs (memorandums of understanding) between TTU and other institutions where their expertise of course catalogs and how courses transfer will be needed when negotiating agreements. A professional attitude and excellent work ethic are critical for this role. The Senior Advisor will attend meetings with high level officials, attend recruitment events, and conferences across campus and the state as a TTU representative of the eLearning division. As a team member, the Senior Advisor may also be asked to work on other related projects under the Director that pertain to regulatory compliance with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).



The Senior Advisor position is a high-level administrative position. There will be very little contact with actual students and there will be no student advising associated with this position. A salaried pay position and remote work opportunities will be considered for the right candidate. Please contact Dr. Christiana Christofides, Director of Strategic Initiatives, with any questions at christiana.christofides@ttu.edu.