Sign Up for the First-Gen Summit!
You are invited to join us for the 2023 First-Gen Student Summit on February 28, 2023. The First-Gen Summit is a way to: 

  • Celebrate First-Generation in College (FGC) students by creating community, sharing experiences, and learning students skills
  • Educate FGC Red Raiders and HS Students on what it means to be a First-Generation in College student and how to make the most of the experience 
  • Empower FGC students with the skills and knowledge to go above and beyond in meeting personal and professional goals 
Register here for free to attend the First-Gen Student Summit is on February 28, 2023 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. 

More information on the First Generation Transitioning and Mentoring Program's website


If you have additional questions, contact Dr. LaTricia Phillips (latricia.phillips@ttu.edu) or Dr. Shanoy Anderson (shanoyan@ttu.edu). 


1/23/2023

Tricia Phillips

latricia.phillips@ttu.edu

PI Carol Sumner

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/28/2023

SUB Ballroom


