You are invited to join us for the 2023 First-Gen Student Summit on February 28, 2023. The First-Gen Summit is a way to:
- Celebrate First-Generation in College (FGC) students by creating community, sharing experiences, and learning students skills
- Educate FGC Red Raiders and HS Students on what it means to be a First-Generation in College student and how to make the most of the experience
- Empower FGC students with the skills and knowledge to go above and beyond in meeting personal and professional goals
Register here for free to attend the First-Gen Student Summit is on February 28, 2023 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm.
More information on the First Generation Transitioning and Mentoring Program's website
If you have additional questions, contact Dr. LaTricia Phillips (latricia.phillips@ttu.edu) or Dr. Shanoy Anderson (shanoyan@ttu.edu).