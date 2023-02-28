You are invited to join us for the 2023 First-Gen Student Summit on February 28, 2023. The First-Gen Summit is a way to:



Celebrate First-Generation in College (FGC) students by creating community, sharing experiences, and learning students skills



Educate FGC Red Raiders and HS Students on what it means to be a First-Generation in College student and how to make the most of the experience

Empower FGC students with the skills and knowledge to go above and beyond in meeting personal and professional goals





Register here for free to attend the First-Gen Student Summit is on February 28, 2023 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm.





More information on the First Generation Transitioning and Mentoring Program's website





If you have additional questions, contact

Dr. LaTricia Phillips

(latricia.phillips@ttu.edu)

or

Dr. Shanoy Anderson (shanoyan@ttu.edu).







