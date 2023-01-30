Choose Arabic Language and culture studies and spend one month in Amman - Jordan while studying abroad. Amman evolved from some 5,000 years of history. It has an ancient history and a diverse vibrant modernity. It is filled with ancient ruins, art galleries, museums, theaters and cinemas. With its reputation for security and hospitality, Amman is home for inhabitants from all over the Middle East. The city provides a safe and stable environment for students to learn about the region and its culture.

Students while studying abroad earn 6 credit hours. The program is open to all TTU students. Total fees are $2,580 per student, and will include accommodation and 2 Middle Eastern delicious meals a day, guided tours and multiple excursions. Program dates: May 20- June 20.

Students will have the opportunity to visit the Dead Sea (the lowest spot on earth), Petra (one of the wonders of the World), the Baptism Site, the Red Sea, the Roman ruins of Jerash and Ajloun, camping in Wadi Rum and much, much more. Students can also visit Jerusalem or take a short trip to see the Pyramids in Egypt. They also will have the opportunity to volunteer while studying abroad. Students will be introduced to multiple guest speakers who will enrich their cultural knowledge. They will also have the opportunity to take Middle Eastern cooking lessons.

To apply: