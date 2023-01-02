Lunch is on us!





Join Dr. Steve Holmes, TTU Prof. of Technical Communication and Rhetoric, Dr.

Josephine Walwema, Associate Prof. of Writing and Rhetoric at the University of Washington, and Dr. Jared Colton, Associate Prof. of English at Utah State University for a discussion ofThe Green Book, which helped Black American travelers in the 1930s-1960s locate safe spaces during segregation. The Green Book offers a nuanced understanding of the relationship between exclusion and inclusion for antiracist work in social justice and illuminates the ethical limits of the inclusion/exclusion binary while also identifying necessary forms of protection for the historically marginalized.





If you prefer to join by ZOOM: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95389058617