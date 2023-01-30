Study Abroad in LONDON with faculty from the Department of Human Development and Family Studies!





DATES : June 1-29, 2023





TWO courses : HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development & Family Sciences and HDFS 3322 Family in the Community





Opportunities: Excursions are planned for Oxford or Cambridge and Salisbury/Stonehenge; visits to education and health care settings; plus numerous opportunities to explore the amazing arts and culture on offer in London!







Who can go? HDFS and ALL majors are welcome.







Contact : Dr. Stephanie Shine (stephanie.shine@ttu.edu) or Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu)







