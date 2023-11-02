Join us for the annual Texas Metals Symposium, Saturday, February 11, 2023 (virtual presentations).

The annual Texas Metals Symposium brings top artists working in the field of jewelry and metals for a day-long presentation to participants from across the State and beyond. The all-day symposium is free and open to the public and will be presented via Zoom webinar.

This year's speakers include: LAUREN KALMAN, Associate Professor at Wanye State University in Detroit

BRUCE METCALF, Studio Jeweler and Writer, Montclair, New Jersey

MARY PEARSE, Associate Professor of Art, Lamar Dodd School of Art, University of Georgia, Athens

LINDA THREADGILL, Studio Art, Sante Fe, Professor Emerita of the University of Wisconsion-Whitewater

JAMES THURMAN, Associate Professor, College of Visual Arts & Design, University of North Texas, Denton Click here to register for the event!

The 2022 Texas Metals Symposium is supported with funds received from the Student Government Association, the TTU Metals Club, Landmark Arts in the TTU School of Art.

Event Date: 2/11/2023



